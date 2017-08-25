Britain will not pay "a penny more" than it thinks right to leave EU: minister

Britain will pay "not a penny more, not a penny less" than what the government thinks its legal obligations are to the European Union as the country leaves the bloc, foreign minister Boris Johnson said Friday.



A financial settlement is set to be one of the most difficult issues to resolve in negotiations to unravel more than 40 years of union, and the EU has said it is one of three areas the two sides must make progress on before starting talks on a future relationship, including trading arrangements.

...