Samsung has not denied transferring corporate funds.



Judges pointed to an unusual arrangement in which Samsung bankrolled equestrian training for Choi's daughter as proof of Lee's knowledge of what was transpiring.



They said Lee was aware that Park, president at the time, wanted Samsung to sponsor the equestrian training.



In total, Samsung paid $7.9 million to the German company, the judges said.



Other former Samsung executives charged with Lee were also found guilty.

...