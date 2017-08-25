At least 13 dead in North India in violent protests: police

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of a social welfare and spiritual group, was held guilty of raping two women followers in a case dating back to 2002 at the headquarters of his Dera Sacha Sauda group in the northern town of Sirsa.



Policed fired teargas to disperse his supporters, some of whom threw stones after the court verdict was announced.



Singh commands a following that he claims is in the millions. Supporters started gathering in the streets outside the court in Panchkula town on Thursday.

...