France, Poland clash over EU cheap labour rule

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday triggered a furious reaction from Poland after he attacked Warsaw for rejecting tough proposals to overhaul a controversial EU rule on cheap labour.



The reform is a key election promise of 39-year-old Macron who has suffered plummeting approval ratings at home since his election.



Poland -- the EU member that benefits most from the regulation -- wants to keep its current rules intact.



An estimated 500,000 of Polish nationals are employed by Polish companies in other EU members.



"We will defend our position to the end, because it is a position that is in the interest of Polish workers," Szydlo said Thursday.



During his three-day diplomatic blitz, Macron met leaders from Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

