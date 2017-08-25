Hurricane Harvey threatens U.S. with most powerful storm in 12 years

Hurricane Harvey intensified on Friday into potentially the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland in more than a decade, as authorities warned locals to shelter from what could be life-threatening winds and floods.



Some of the biggest U.S. crude refineries are in the storm's projected path.



Harvey strengthened into a category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph (177 kph) as it moved northwest about 140 miles (225 km) off Corpus Christi, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.



The NHC expects Harvey to move slowly and linger over Texas for days.



David Ramirez left his home in Corpus Christi early on Friday to wait out the storm in San Antonio, Texas.



Harvey is forecast to come ashore as a Category 3 hurricane, the NHC said, the third most powerful on the Saffir-Simpson scale.



Three refineries in Corpus Christi and one farther inland at Three Rivers were shutting down ahead of the storm.

...