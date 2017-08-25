US forces involved in raid in Somalia; 3 children among dead

Somalis observe bodies which were brought to and displayed in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
US airstrikes in Somalia; high-level Al-Shabab leader killed
US confirms airstrike killed al-Shabab commander in Somalia
Al-Shabab commander thought killed in Somalia airstrike
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
US airstrikes in Somalia; high-level Al-Shabab leader killed
US confirms airstrike killed al-Shabab commander in Somalia
Al-Shabab commander thought killed in Somalia airstrike
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE