Trump moves to squeeze Venezuela's access to finance

The White House on Friday unveiled tough financial sanctions against the Venezuelan regime, banning the trade in new bonds issued by the government and its cash-cow state-run oil company PDVSA.



In a move that leverages Washington's vast financial power against Nicolas Maduro's regime, President Donald Trump signed an executive order restricting Venezuela's access to vital bond and equity markets.



Maduro's socialist government -- facing months of deadly mass protests -- has been accused of hijacking state institutions and moving ever-deeper into autocratic rule.



Friday's move may have little immediate financial impact, but could stymie cash-starved Venezuela's ability to tap the world's largest capital market in the future.



That's when a hefty $3.8 billion in bond payments need to be paid by Venezuela and PDVSA.

...