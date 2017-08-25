After anti-Muslim attack, Brazilians shower victim with love

RIO DE JANEIRO: When video went viral of a racist attack on a Muslim street food vendor in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilians wondered gloomily: had their country also been swept up in a global wave of xenophobia?



Suddenly a thick-set, bald man carrying two sticks appeared, screaming at Kenawy, who came to Brazil three years ago and has since become universally known as "the Syrian refugee".



Thin, with neat dark hair and glasses, Kenawy did not attempt to fight back, merely picking up food that had been spilled when his cart came under attack.



Soon Kenawy was doing a sit-down interview on Globo.



On Thursday, Rio state legislature voted to make Kenawy an honorary citizen.



Barely five minutes go by at Kenawy's Copacabana corner without passersby or drivers shouting out "Congratulations, Mohamed!" or stopping to pose for a photo.



But for starters, Kenawy is not a refugee from Syria.



Bastos de Souza said Kenawy had upset a smalltime "mafia".

...