BEIRUT

World

After anti-Muslim attack, Brazilians shower victim with love

Egyptian immigrant Mohamed Ali Abdelmoatty Kenawy, who was attacked three weeks ago by four men screaming "Go back to your country!", works at his food stand in the Copacabana neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro on August 24, 2017. Mohamed Ali Abdelmoatty Kenawy, who has lived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil since 2014 and sells Arab food on the street, was the victim of a recent hate crime, and the incident was filmed and posted on the social networks and went viral in Brazil. / AFP / Apu Gomes

Agence France Presse

 

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here