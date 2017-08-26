North Korea fires short-range missiles: US military

North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles Saturday, the U.S. military said, reviving tensions with Washington after President Donald Trump had said Pyongyang was starting to show some "respect".



The joint exercises started Monday at a time of heightened tensions between Pyongyang and Washington, after two successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches carried out by North Korea last month apparently brought most of the United States into range for the first time.



North Korea's ICBM launches last month triggered an intense warning by Trump that Washington could rain "fire and fury" on the North.



Neither Japan nor South Korea confirmed the US military's description of the weapons fired by North Korea as "ballistic missiles".



The North's missiles have alarmed Japan since a Taepodong-1 overflew its territory in 1998 .

...