Death toll from mosque attack in Kabul reaches 28: Official

The number of people killed in an attack on a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital during Friday prayers rose to at least 28 -- up from 20 -- including women and children, the chief of Kabul's hospitals said Saturday.



Two assailants blew themselves up and another two were shot to death by Afghan security forces, according to police official Mohammed Sadique Muradi.



Daesh (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest to target Afghanistan's minority Shiites.



The mosque could accommodate up to 1,000 people, Nasir added.



Within days of that, Daesh also took responsibility for a suicide attack on a Shiite mosque in western Herat province that left 32 people dead.

