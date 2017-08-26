British counter-terrorism officials investigate armed man arrested near queen's palace

A man armed with a large knife who assaulted two police officers outside Buckingham Palace is being investigated by counter-terrorism officials, British police said on Saturday.



The man was stopped on Friday evening while driving in a restricted area near the palace, the London home of Queen Elizabeth, after officers spotted a blade weapon in his car.



Britain has been hit this year by four militant attacks in which 36 people were killed, and the country's threat level is at severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.



Police appealed to witnesses to come forward with any further information on the incdient.

