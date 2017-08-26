'Not afraid': defiant Barcelona to march against terror

Tens of thousands of Spaniards and foreigners are to stage a defiant march against terror through Barcelona on Saturday following last week's deadly vehicle rampages.



Already on Friday evening, thousands of people marched against terror in Cambrils, shouting "no tinc por," which means "not afraid" in Catalan -- as defiantly shouted by locals last week after the attacks.



These include security forces, emergency workers, residents and shop owners in the Las Ramblas avenue and taxis who took people for free.



People like Montse Rovira, the city hall's head of social emergencies who helped people who were lost or who couldn't find their loved ones.



Thousands of red, yellow and white flowers -- the colours of Barcelona -- will be distributed to protesters.

