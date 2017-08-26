Notting Hill Carnival turns green for tower fire tragedy

In the shadow of charred Grenfell Tower, Londoners are preparing decorations for this weekend's Notting Hill Carnival to commemorate the victims of the fire that killed at least 80 people.



Volunteers are busy cutting out paper hearts, painting banners and inflating balloons ahead of Europe's biggest street festival on Sunday and Monday in the same streets where the tragedy unfolded in June.



The appeal for volunteers to help make decorations traveled far beyond the neighborhood, thanks to social media.



Hundreds of thousands of people are expected over the two days of the carnival -- where there will also be more solemn moments to commemorate a tragedy that has scarred the local community.

