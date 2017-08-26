Western Balkans leaders adopt plan to deepen economic ties

Prime ministers from Western Balkans countries on Saturday agreed on a road map to deepen their regional economic cooperation as part of the process for joining the European Union.



Participants discussed how to implement the 115 items, Hahn said. He noted that even though the commercial exchange of goods between EU member countries and the six Western Balkan nations has doubled in the last decade to a value of 46 billion Euros $54 billion), bilateral ties in the region have not changed.



All are at different stages of EU integration.



Hahn also warned Albanians and citizens of other Balkan countries not to apply for asylum in EU member countries, saying such actions were "detrimental" to the places residents want to leave.

...