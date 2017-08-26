China bans new business ventures by North Koreans

China's commerce ministry has banned North Korean nationals from setting up new businesses in the country, enforcing recent UN sanctions as Washington urges Beijing to do more to curb its ally's nuclear ambitions.



Under the new measures, North Korean nationals will not be allowed to establish any new company in China, whether it is a joint venture with a Chinese partner or a firm with foreign capital.



In addition to sanctions adopted by the United Nations Security Council this month, Japan and the United States have imposed punitive measures against international firms, including those from China, for doing business with the hermit state.

