Rebels storm Indian police camp in Kashmir; 10 killed

Four police officials, four paramilitary soldiers and two suspected militants were killed Saturday after anti-India rebels in Kashmir stormed a heavily guarded police camp in the disputed Himalayan region, triggering daylong fighting, police said.



Vaid said police and paramilitary soldiers responded to the attack while a reinforcement of army soldiers and counterinsurgency police encircled the camp. In the ensuing firefight inside the camp, three policemen and four paramilitary soldiers were killed, Vaid said.



He said that government forces evacuated dozens of police families.

...