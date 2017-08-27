At least 2 dead as Harvey slams Texas coast, causing floods

Harvey spun deeper into Texas and unloaded extraordinary amounts of rain Saturday after the once-fearsome hurricane crashed into vulnerable homes and businesses along the coastline in a blow that killed at least two people and injured up to 14 .



Some of the worst damage appeared to be in Rockport, a coastal city of about 10,000 that was directly in the storm's path.



Rainfall totals varied across the region, with Corpus Christi and Galveston receiving around 3 inches (8 centimeters), Houston 7 (18 centimeters) and Aransas 10 (25 centimeters).



The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade came ashore late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 130 mph (209 kph) winds.



Harvey weakened to a tropical storm by midday Saturday.



By 1 a.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Harvey's maximum sustained winds were about 45 mph (72.42 kph), but the storm was practically stationary as it dumped torrential rain over an area that included Houston.



Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961's Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

