Indian states in lockdown for "godman's" rape sentencing

India is deploying thousands of riot police and shutting down internet services in two northern states, as it prepares for the sentencing on Monday of a self-styled 'godman' whose followers went on the rampage after he was convicted of rape Friday.



Security forces have cordoned off a jail in Rohtak city, 70 kilometers from New Delhi, where Singh -- also known as the guru of bling for the clothes he wears in the movies he has starred in -- is being held.



Singh faces a minimum of seven years in prison.



Last year a Haryana minister announced the state would donate 5 million Indian rupees ($78,000) to Singh's Dera to promote sports.



Singh's conviction in a rape case is the latest in a series of cases involving spiritual leaders who have been accused of sexually abusing followers, amassing untaxed money and finding favour with politicians.

