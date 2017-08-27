Merkel 'out of touch', says challenger as vote nears

The broadside comes as the former European Parliament chief is racing to narrow his party's gap in the polls with Merkel's conservatives.



The latest Deutschlandtrend survey for ARD put support for Merkel's CDU/CSU at 38 percent, followed by the SPD at 22 percent.



With neither of the two main parties on track for an overall majority in the Sep. 24 vote, Schulz reiterated his stance that the SPD isn't interested in another stint as the junior partner in a Merkel-led government.



Four smaller parties are also expected to clear the five-percent threshold to enter parliament this year, more than ever before.

