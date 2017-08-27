10 killed in Afghanistan suicide attack: Local official

Ten people, including soldiers and civilians, were killed when a suicide car bomber attacked an Afghan army convoy in southern Helmand province, a local official said.



Gen. Jialani Abubaker, provincial police chief in Nimroz, said Abdul Hakim, Dilaram district police chief, and another district police officer were killed in an ambush.



No one claimed immediate responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents are active in the province, especially in the Dilaram district where the attack took place.

...