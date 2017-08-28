Trump's firm sought Moscow real estate deal during presidential run: W.Post

Donald Trump's company was pursuing a Moscow real estate deal while he was running for U.S. president in late 2015 and early 2016, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.



Before the project was dropped, a Russian-born real estate developer had urged Trump to visit Moscow to promote the proposal and suggested he could get Russian President Vladimir Putin to say "great things" about Trump, according to the report, which cited people briefed on the correspondence.



Trump, who was elected in November 2016, never went to Moscow, the newspaper said.

...