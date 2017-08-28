British family of 4 rescued from remote South Pacific reef

The captain of a sailboat that rescued a British family of four from a remote reef in the South Pacific Ocean said Monday that the family was resting and recovering from their overnight ordeal.



Martin Vogel said the family's catamaran was a wreck after it ran aground in heavy seas at about 2:30 a.m. on Beveridge Reef, an uninhabited and semi-submerged atoll that has plagued mariners in the past.



Lunt said the family aboard the 15-meter catamaran Avanti activated their distress beacon at just after 2:30 a.m. and that New Zealand officials then sent out an alert to ships.

...