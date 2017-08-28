Ten pro-Daesh militants slain sneaking into Philippine warzone

Ten suspected militants were killed in the Philippines on Monday as they attempted to infiltrate a southern city partly occupied by gunmen loyal to Daesh (ISIS), officials said.



Government forces have been besieging the militants in the city of Marawi for almost 100 days.



Before dawn Monday 10 militants aboard two motorboats were caught by soldiers trying to sneak into the lakeside city to reinforce gunmen already there, said regional military chief Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez.



The military says that so far, 603 militants, 45 civilians and 130 soldiers have been killed in the fighting, which has left the once-thriving city of Marawi looking like war-torn Aleppo or Mosul.

