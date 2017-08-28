Armed men destroy logging trucks in Chile forestry dispute

A group of armed men claiming to represent the nation's indigenous Mapuche people hijacked and burned 29 logging trucks in southern Chile on Monday morning as a years-long conflict with forestry companies heated up.



The government convened an emergency meeting less than two weeks after a similar attack in which 18 trucks were burned.



According to local authorities, at least two people were responsible for the arson attack, although local media reported that as many as seven people were responsible.



The conflict is weighing on Chile's logging industry, the nation's second largest export sector after mining.

