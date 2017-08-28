Judge sends Indian guru to jail for 20 years in rapes

A judge sentenced Monday a popular and flamboyant Indian spiritual guru to a total of 20 years in prison on charges of raping two female followers.



The sentences were pronounced amid intense security at a prison in the northern town of Rohtak where the guru, who calls himself Dr. Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Insan, has been held since his conviction Friday.



Defense lawyer S.K. Garg Narwana said the guru was sentenced to 10 years in each case and fined a total of 3 million rupees ($47,000).



The conviction sparked violent protests by the guru's followers that left at least 38 people dead and hundreds injured.



The guru has denied raping the two followers, in a case that stems from charges filed in 2002 .

