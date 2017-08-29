EU warns Britain to ‘start negotiating seriously’

The EU told Britain bluntly Monday that it had to get serious about the Brexit negotiations and address key separation issues first before any talks about its future relationship with the bloc.



The European Union says there has to be "sufficient progress" in three key areas – EU citizen rights, Northern Ireland's border and the exit bill – before it will turn to post-Brexit arrangements, possibly beginning in October.



In another position paper, Britain said the European Court of Justice could continue to have an indirect influence, softening its position that the EU's top court would not have any say in the country at all.



The rights of more than 3 million EU citizens in Britain and 1 million Britons in Europe arose from EU law, and so remain the remit of the ECJ.



As for Britain's divorce settlement – estimated at up to 100 billion euros in Brussels but much less at 40 billion according to reports in London – EU officials said the talks were not about fixing a number but about agreeing how to work out the bill.

