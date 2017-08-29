Interpol issues ‘Red Notice’ for Red Bull heir: Thai police

Interpol has issued an international request for the arrest of the billionaire heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, stepping up the hunt for the fugitive Thai playboy wanted in a 2012 hit-and-run incident that left a traffic policeman dead in Bangkok.



Thai police spokesman Col. Krissana Pattanacharoen said Monday that his department had been notified by Interpol of the "Red Notice," a worldwide request to find and provisionally arrest an individual, pending extradition.



The Red Notice goes out to all 190 Interpol member countries.



In May, the authorities in Bangkok cancelled Vorayuth's Thai passport.

