Barcelona attackers evaded checks to prevent attacks

A militant cell that killed 16 people in a double attack in Catalonia earlier this month managed to evade controls specifically intended to detect potential threats, Spain's interior minister said Monday, promising to review procedures.



Reuters reported last week that Spanish police may have missed an opportunity to uncover the cell's plot by not raising the alarm after a massive blast on Aug. 16, at the house where they were preparing explosives for a larger attack.



Zoido defended regional police in Catalonia and national police from claims that a lack of communication between them meant they were only able to determine the explosion's real cause just as the Barcelona attack began.

