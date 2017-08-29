North Korea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an aggressive test-flight over the territory of a close U.S. ally that sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.



The launch appeared to be the first of a North Korean missile to cross over Japan, though some rockets it said were used to put satellites into space have done so. It also appeared to be the North's longest-ever missile test, but South Korean officials couldn't immediately confirm.



Analysts speculate the North may have tested a new intermediate-range missile that Pyongyang recently threatened to fire toward the U.S. territory of Guam, which hosts a major military base.



Japan's NHK TV said the missile separated into three parts.



South Korea's military didn't immediately confirm whether the North Korean missile was fired from Pyongyang's airport.



By launching from its capital, the North might have been trying to demonstrate the ability to launch its missiles from anywhere, Moon said.

...