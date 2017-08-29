More rain, more dead: Harvey floods keeps Houston paralyzed

Floodwaters reached the rooflines of single-story homes Monday and people could be heard pleading for help from inside as Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day after a chaotic weekend of rising water and rescues.



With nearly 61 centimeters of rain expected on top of the 76 centimeters in some places, authorities worried that the worst might be yet to come.



Harvey has been blamed for at least three confirmed deaths, including a woman killed Monday in the town of Porter, northeast of Houston, when a large oak tree dislodged by heavy rains toppled onto her trailer home.



It's crisscrossed by about 1,700 miles of channels, creeks and bayous that drain into the Gulf of Mexico, about 50 miles to the southeast from downtown.



The storm is generating an amount of rain that would normally be seen only once in more than 1,000 years, said Edmond Russo, a deputy district engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers, which was concerned that floodwater would spill around a pair of 70-year-old reservoir dams that protect downtown Houston.



Forecasters expect the system to stay over water with 72 kph winds for 36 hours and then head back inland east of Houston sometime Wednesday.

