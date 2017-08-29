Australia offers to train Philippine troops in Daesh fight

Australia Tuesday offered to help train the Philippines military to tackle Islamic militants terrorising parts of the country, calling the threat "deeply concerning".



The gunmen, flying the black flag of Daesh (ISIS), have defied military assaults including airstrikes and artillery barrages.



Australia is part of the coalition fighting Daesh in Iraq and Syria, with 780 defence personnel based in the Middle East.



Duterte declared martial law across Mindanao island, home to 20 million people, on May 23 immediately after fighters flying the Daesh flag rampaged through Marawi.



Their assault on the city ignited an unprecedented urban war, which Duterte has warned is part of an IS campaign to establish a base in Mindanao.

...