The woman ousted as chief prosecutor by Venezuela's government charged Monday that the socialist administration in her homeland has tried to hire people to kill her.



Luisa Ortega Diaz was in Costa Rica to file a complaint with the Inter-American Human Rights Commission against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.



Ortega promised last week to deliver evidence showing that Maduro and top administration officials are involved in corruption, though so far she has not done so.

...