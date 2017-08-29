Afghan officials investigate civilian deaths in air strike

Afghan officials are investigating reports of an air force strike in Herat province late on Monday that authorities said killed at least 13 civilians as well as some Taliban fighters.



Civilian casualties caused by U.S. air strikes in Afghanistan have long been a source of friction been the U.S.-backed government and international forces, but over the past two years, the reformed Afghan air force has been conducting more of its own strikes.



The United Nations said in a report last month civilian deaths and injuries from air strikes had spiked 43 percent in the first half of the year, with 95 people killed and 137 wounded.

...