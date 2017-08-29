Danes scan home-made submarine for any concealed areas

Police divers search the waters for suspected body parts in Foteviken, south of Sweden, August 24, 2017. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS
Danish inventor denies abuse of corpse charge in submarine case
Danish police search for dead Swedish journalist's clothes
Peter Madsen: Isolated Danish inventor with a rocky past
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Danish inventor denies abuse of corpse charge in submarine case
Danish police search for dead Swedish journalist's clothes
Peter Madsen: Isolated Danish inventor with a rocky past
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE