Russia says massive Zapad-2017 drills 'purely defensive'

Russia Tuesday dismissed Western concerns over its upcoming military exercises with Belarus, calling them "purely defensive" and not directed against any specific enemy.



The exercises next month in western Russia, Belarus, and the western Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, have deeply worried neighbouring NATO allies, with Lithuania claiming that as many as 100,000 troops could attend.



Fomin said that "about 12,700" troops will be participating in the exercises, including 7,200 from Belarus and 5,500 from Russia. About 3,000 will be in Belarus during the exercises, he said.

...