UK to discuss N.Korea missile test with Japan

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May tours the Alexander Dennis bus and coach manufacturers factory in Guildford, Britain August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/Pool
Trump: 'All options' on table after N. Korea missile launch over Japan
Japan PM Abe says to protect Japanese public after N.Korea fires missile
Top American general says attack on Japan same as on US
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Trump: 'All options' on table after N. Korea missile launch over Japan
Japan PM Abe says to protect Japanese public after N.Korea fires missile
Top American general says attack on Japan same as on US
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE