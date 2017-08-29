Suspected Nazi faces trial for killing German police officer

A man suspected of being a member of a group that still believes in Germany's World War Two "Reich" went on trial in Nuremberg on Tuesday for the alleged murder of a police officer during a raid in Bavaria last year.



Members of the Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich) group do not recognise modern-day Germany as a legitimate state.



The 49-year old suspect, identified only as Wolfgang P. due to German court rules, is accused of murder, attempted murder in three cases and inflicting serious bodily harm in two cases after he opened fire on police officers, a court spokesman said.

