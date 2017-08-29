Pakistan census sparks row over growth in major cities

Early results for Pakistan's long-awaited census show explosive growth in its major cities, though the data sparked a political row Tuesday as it appeared to show the population of eastern Lahore had more than doubled.



The previous census in 1998 put the population of Lahore at roughly 5.1 million people. Preliminary results of the 2017 census released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) late Monday showed it had surged by a whopping 116 percent to 11,126,285 people, making it larger than Portugal, according to figures provided by the CIA World Factbook.



Last week the PBS released a first batch of provisional census results showing Pakistan's population has surged by more than half to 207 million.

