Europe still 'hasn't done homework' on refugees: Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she did the right thing by allowing large numbers of migrants into Germany two years ago and that Europe hasn't done enough to develop long-term solutions to the migration crisis since then.



A day after discussing the continuing influx of migrants with leaders from Africa and other European countries, Merkel tackled head-on an issue that once looked as if it would be a liability for her in Germany's Sept. 24 election.



Alternative for Germany, or AfD, appears set to enter parliament next month, but its poll numbers have fallen well below where they stood after nearly 1 million migrants arrived in Germany in 2015 .

...