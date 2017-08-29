Kenya's opposition, election commission argue over access

Kenya's electoral commission has defied a Supreme Court order to give the opposition access to its computer servers, the opposition said Tuesday as it challenges the results of this month's presidential vote.



Opposition coalition leader Raila Odinga has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta's win with 54 percent of the vote was fraudulent, saying hackers infiltrated the electoral commission's servers and manipulated results in Kenyatta's favor.



Earlier on Tuesday the lawyer for the electoral commission, Paul Muite, told the Supreme Court that the computer servers are in Europe and people there were asleep when access was requested.

