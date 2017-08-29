As Sudan seeks sanctions relief, US presses religious freedom

The United States has raised the issue of religious freedom in talks about easing sanctions on Sudan, the new head of the U.S. Agency for International Development said in Sudan Tuesday.



While human rights and religious freedom are not conditions for the permanent lifting of some Sudan sanctions, the U.S. government is increasingly raising them as a concern.



Religious leaders have complained that churches have been bulldozed by the government and priests arrested, stoking fears among Christians that they will not be able to practice their faith in majority-Muslim Sudan.



During his three-day visit to Sudan -- the first by a senior U.S. official since 2005 -- Green met with various religious organizations, including churches and religious freedom lawyers.



The United States first imposed sanctions on Sudan in 1997, including a trade embargo and blocking the government's assets, for human rights violations and terrorism concerns.

...