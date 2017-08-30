Trump surveys devastated Texas as Harvey rages on

President Donald Trump visited Texas on Tuesday to survey damage from the first major natural disaster to test his leadership in a crisis, as record rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey lashed Houston and tens of thousands of people fled deluged homes.



The storm turning slowly in the Gulf of Mexico has brought catastrophic flooding to Texas, killing at least 13 people and paralyzing Houston, America's fourth most populous city.



By Tuesday morning, nearly 50,000 homes had suffered flood damage, Texas officials said, and the tally will climb.



Trump, speaking in Corpus Christi near where Harvey first came ashore last week as the most powerful hurricane to strike Texas in more than 50 years, called for an exemplary relief effort.



A record 131.78 cm of rain has fallen in Texas due to Harvey, a record for any storm in the continental United States, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.



The slow-moving storm's center was in the Gulf of Mexico about 150 km southeast of downtown Houston by Tuesday evening and Harvey was expected to move inland again early Wednesday near the Louisiana-Texas border, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

...