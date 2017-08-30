1,000 'treason' complaints against Merkel since 2015: report

More than 1,000 criminal complaints for high treason have been filed against German Chancellor Angela Merkel since the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, local media reported Wednesday.



Merkel's decision to let in more than one million asylum seekers in 2015 and 2016 sent support for her conservative Christian Democratic Union party into a nosedive but her support has recovered as new arrivals have dwindled.



However, AfD supporters have been turning out in force to protest at many of her campaign rallies, particularly in the former communist east of the country.

...