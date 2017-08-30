Postman who survived Nagasaki A-bomb dies at 88

Prominent nuclear disarmament campaigner Sumiteru Taniguchi, who was delivering mail in Nagasaki when the United States dropped an atomic bomb in 1945, died Wednesday at the age of 88 .



Taniguchi, who spent about three-and-a-half years in hospital after the blast, went on to become a prominent disarmament campaigner, making dozens of speeches both in Japan and overseas about his experience.



The U.S. dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, killing around 140,000 people.



Three days later the U.S. dropped a plutonium bomb on the port city of Nagasaki, killing some 74,000 people.

...