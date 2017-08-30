Trump Jr to testify in Russia probe: lawmakers

Donald Trump Jr., the U.S. president's eldest son, will take questions from a congressional committee investigating possible collusion between the Republican's 2016 campaign team and Russia, officials said Tuesday.



The eldest Trump son also agreed to provide documents requested by the committee, its chairs Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Dianne Feinstein in a said in a joint statement.



Trump Jr and Kushner, both very close to the president during the campaign, had multiple contacts with Russian people during that period.

...