Police ID teen suspect in fatal New Mexico library shooting

Authorities on Tuesday identified the gunman accused of opening fire inside a New Mexico public library as a 16-year-old high school student who they say killed a youth librarian and a second employee while wounding four people, including a 10-year-old boy.



Investigators had not uncovered evidence that Jouett knew the victims, he said.



The Associated Press generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes but is identifying Jouett because of the seriousness of the crime and because authorities said they plan to file a motion requesting the case's transfer from the juvenile system to adult court.



It was unclear how many people were inside at the time, but witnesses reported that parents, children and other patrons were hiding under tables and behind closed doors as the shots rang out.



The two library workers killed were circulation assistant Wanda Walters, 61, and youth services librarian Kristina Carter, 48 .



Jouett was a sophomore at Clovis High School and appeared to be turning his life around after a troubled period, said the youth's pastor, Living Word Church of God Pastor David Stevens.



The teen, Stevens said, was not known to be a regular at the library.



Lupe Aguirre said he found himself cornered by the gunman.



The gunman ordered Aguirre to get on the ground.

...