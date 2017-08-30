Energy hogs: China targets farm waste as a 'clean' power source

China will pay farmers to turn animal poo into fertiliser and power, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday, as Beijing cracks down on agricultural pollution that has for years leaked into rivers and lakes, angering Chinese residents.



China will give farmers subsidies to build animal waste processing facilities to make fertilisers or to treat manure so it's safe for disposal, and to install biogas plants that use methane to generate electricity, according a government plan announced on Aug. 1 .



Beijing has said it was targeting zero growth of chemical fertiliser and pesticide by 2020 . It has urged farmers to use less chemical fertiliser and turn to animal manure instead.

...