Freedom of the press under attack from Trump: UN rights boss

The United Nations' top human rights official said on Wednesday that derogatory remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about journalists could amount to incitement and embolden followers to attack certain communities.



U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said: "It's really quite amazing when you think that freedom of the press, not only sort of a cornerstone of the U.S. Constitution but very much something that the United States defended over the years is now itself under attack from the President.

...