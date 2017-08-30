Australian ad draws fire for linking gay marriage to boys in dresses

An Australian campaign ad that claims same-sex marriage laws would lead to school children acting out gay relationships and boys wearing dresses in class drew widespread fire on Wednesday.



The advert was aired on Tuesday by the Coalition for Marriage, a group that opposes equal marriage laws.



Same-sex marriage is supported by 61 percent of Australians, a 2016 Gallup opinion poll showed.



The Coalition for Marriage, a group of 28 mostly religious organisations led by the Australian Christian Lobby, said it stood behind the advert's accuracy and expects it to air until November, when postal voting ends.



LGBT rights groups Equal Love and the Australian Marriage Equality campaign said the ad offered no evidence that schools, including faith schools, would have to change their teaching.

