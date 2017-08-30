70,000 to be evacuated over WWII bomb in Frankfurt

Some 70,000 people in Frankfurt will have to leave their homes this weekend in one of the biggest such evacuations in post-war Germany, police said Wednesday, after an unexploded World War-II bomb nicknamed "blockbuster" was uncovered.



The operation on Sunday will allow for the safe defusal of the 1,400-tonne British bomb, which German media said was nicknamed "Wohnblockknacker" (blockbuster) during the war for its ability to wipe out whole streets or buildings.



Police said the bomb in question was a HC 4000, a so-called high capacity bomb used in air raids by British forces.

...